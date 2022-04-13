How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Merrill Kelly will try to shut down Kyle Tucker and company when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Astros had a league-best .267 batting average.
- Last season the Astros had the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).
- Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.
- The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Astros Impact Players
- Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.
- Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.
- Yuli Gurriel hit .319 last season with 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez is batting .277 last season with a team-high 33 home runs and 104 RBI.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.
- Ketel Marte finished with a .532 SLG and 14 homers while driving in 50 runs.
- Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
- Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.
Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
4/8/2022
Angels
W 13-6
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)