How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Merrill Kelly will try to shut down Kyle Tucker and company when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Astros had a league-best .267 batting average.

Last season the Astros had the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).

Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.

The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Astros Impact Players

Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.

Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.

Yuli Gurriel hit .319 last season with 15 home runs and 81 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .277 last season with a team-high 33 home runs and 104 RBI.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.

Ketel Marte finished with a .532 SLG and 14 homers while driving in 50 runs.

Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 4/8/2022 Angels W 13-6 Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/15/2022 Mariners - Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Padres W 4-2 Home 4/8/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros - Home 4/15/2022 Mets - Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away

