How to Watch Astros at Angels

On Saturday night in MLB action, the Astros will take on the Angels in Los Angeles.

The 2022 MLB season has begun and fans are ecstatic to see their teams playing meaningful games. At this stage of the season, teams are still finding out who they are, but these are still very important games that can mean a lot at the end of the year. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Astros taking on the Angels in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

For the Astros, the season has gotten off to a perfect 2-0 start. Houston is coming off of a season that saw the team make it all the way to the World Series before falling to the Braves. Last time out, the Astros defeated the Angels by a final score of 13-6.

On the other side of the diamond, the Angels are looking for their first win of the season. After dropping two straight games to the Astors, Los Angeles would love to pick up a win. Joe Maddon and company need to defend home field tonight.

Houston will start longtime star Justin Verlander on the mound for the first time this season. For the Angels, Noah Syndergaard will get the starting nod. Make sure to tune in to see which squad comes out with the win.

