How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Johnny Cueto will be on the hill for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 277, 4.3 per game.
- The Astros rank 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 257 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .316.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .264 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tucker is 20th in home runs in the majors and 19th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks while batting .216.
- Michael Brantley has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .268 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
- Luis Robert's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Robert ranks 108th in homers and 126th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn is slashing .308/.362/.467 this season for the White Sox.
- A.J. Pollock has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .399 on the year.
Astros and White Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Marlins
W 9-4
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
6/14/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/15/2022
Rangers
W 9-2
Away
6/17/2022
White Sox
W 13-3
Home
6/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
6/13/2022
Tigers
W 9-5
Away
6/14/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
W 13-0
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
L 13-3
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
