How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Cueto will be on the hill for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 277, 4.3 per game.

The Astros rank 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 257 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .316.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .264 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tucker is 20th in home runs in the majors and 19th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks while batting .216.

Michael Brantley has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .268 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Luis Robert's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Robert ranks 108th in homers and 126th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is slashing .308/.362/.467 this season for the White Sox.

A.J. Pollock has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Marlins W 9-4 Home 6/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 6/14/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers W 13-0 Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.