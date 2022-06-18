How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Cueto will be on the hill for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 277, 4.3 per game.
  • The Astros rank 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 257 (4.1 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .316.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .264 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Tucker is 20th in home runs in the majors and 19th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks while batting .216.
  • Michael Brantley has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .268 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Robert ranks 108th in homers and 126th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slashing .308/.362/.467 this season for the White Sox.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Marlins

W 9-4

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
USATSI_18554414
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy