How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (277 total runs).
- The Astros rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The White Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has a team-best batting average of .311.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.
- Tucker is hitting .261 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI in the majors.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- Michael Brantley is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
- Abreu's home run total places him 51st in the big leagues, and he is 60th in RBI.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in batting with a .290 average while slugging six homers and driving in 28 runs.
- Robert is 108th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 92nd in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.368/.471.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .254 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
Astros and White Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
6/14/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/15/2022
Rangers
W 9-2
Away
6/17/2022
White Sox
W 13-3
Home
6/18/2022
White Sox
L 7-0
Home
6/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/25/2022
Yankees
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Tigers
W 9-5
Away
6/14/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
W 13-0
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
L 13-3
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
W 7-0
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
