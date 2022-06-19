How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18), right fielder Adam Engel (15), center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (277 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The White Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.
  • Tucker is hitting .261 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • Michael Brantley is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
  • Abreu's home run total places him 51st in the big leagues, and he is 60th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in batting with a .290 average while slugging six homers and driving in 28 runs.
  • Robert is 108th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 92nd in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.368/.471.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .254 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Tigers

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

