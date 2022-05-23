How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Astros rank 11th in runs scored with 180, 4.3 per game.
- The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Guardians' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Guardians have scored 171 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 long balls.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 22nd.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.
- Tucker ranks 31st in home runs and 17th in RBI so far this season.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .283 with five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 37.
- Ramirez's home run total puts him 12th in the big leagues, and he is first in RBI.
- Owen Miller's batting average of .294 leads all Cleveland hitters this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Miller ranks 83rd in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
- Steven Kwan has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.373/.371.
- Myles Straw has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .319 on the year.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
L 5-1
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Reds
L 5-4
Home
5/19/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
5/20/2022
Tigers
W 6-1
Home
5/22/2022
Tigers
L 4-2
Home
5/23/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/25/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/28/2022
Tigers
-
Away
