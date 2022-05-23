How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 11th in runs scored with 180, 4.3 per game.
  • The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored 171 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 22nd.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.
  • Tucker ranks 31st in home runs and 17th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .283 with five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 37.
  • Ramirez's home run total puts him 12th in the big leagues, and he is first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller's batting average of .294 leads all Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Miller ranks 83rd in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.373/.371.
  • Myles Straw has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Home

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
