How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros rank 11th in runs scored with 180, 4.3 per game.

The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Guardians' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Guardians have scored 171 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 long balls.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 22nd.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.

Tucker ranks 31st in home runs and 17th in RBI so far this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .283 with five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 37.

Ramirez's home run total puts him 12th in the big leagues, and he is first in RBI.

Owen Miller's batting average of .294 leads all Cleveland hitters this season.

Among all MLB batters, Miller ranks 83rd in home runs and 92nd in RBI.

Steven Kwan has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.373/.371.

Myles Straw has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Twins L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Reds L 5-4 Home 5/19/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 5/20/2022 Tigers W 6-1 Home 5/22/2022 Tigers L 4-2 Home 5/23/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Astros - Away 5/25/2022 Astros - Away 5/26/2022 Tigers - Away 5/27/2022 Tigers - Away 5/28/2022 Tigers - Away

