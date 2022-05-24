How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians, who play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 22nd in MLB with a .229 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (181 total runs).
  • The Astros are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Guardians' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 177 (4.7 per game).
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has collected a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 44th in home runs and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best 26 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .282 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.287), home runs (10) and runs batted in (41) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez ranks ninth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Myles Straw has 35 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .317 this season.
  • Overall, Straw ranks 325th in homers and 290th in RBI this season.
  • Owen Miller has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .283/.341/.496.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .266 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Home

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
AUBURN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
This Is Us
entertainment

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

By Iolanda Neto10 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy