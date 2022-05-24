How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians, who play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 22nd in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (181 total runs).
- The Astros are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Guardians' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The Guardians have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 177 (4.7 per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has collected a team-high 12 home runs.
- Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Bregman ranks 44th in home runs and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best 26 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is batting .282 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.287), home runs (10) and runs batted in (41) this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez ranks ninth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Myles Straw has 35 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .317 this season.
- Overall, Straw ranks 325th in homers and 290th in RBI this season.
- Owen Miller has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .283/.341/.496.
- Steven Kwan is batting .266 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Reds
L 5-4
Home
5/19/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
5/20/2022
Tigers
W 6-1
Home
5/22/2022
Tigers
L 4-2
Home
5/23/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Away
5/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/25/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/28/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/29/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
24
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
