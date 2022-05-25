How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros rank 22nd in MLB with a .230 batting average.

The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (188 total).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Guardians have scored 180 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-high 12 home runs.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and 25th in RBI.

Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Tucker ranks 26th in homers and 15th in RBI in the big leagues.

Alex Bregman is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .289.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 43 and his batting average of .293 is also best on his team.

Ramirez ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Straw has 36 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Straw ranks 325th in home runs and 292nd in RBI.

Owen Miller has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Steven Kwan has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .364 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 5/20/2022 Tigers W 6-1 Home 5/22/2022 Tigers L 4-2 Home 5/23/2022 Astros W 6-1 Away 5/24/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 5/25/2022 Astros - Away 5/26/2022 Tigers - Away 5/27/2022 Tigers - Away 5/28/2022 Tigers - Away 5/29/2022 Tigers - Away 5/30/2022 Royals - Home

