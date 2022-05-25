How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 22nd in MLB with a .230 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (188 total).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored 180 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-high 12 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Tucker ranks 26th in homers and 15th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .289.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 43 and his batting average of .293 is also best on his team.
  • Ramirez ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Straw has 36 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Straw ranks 325th in home runs and 292nd in RBI.
  • Owen Miller has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .487 this season.
  • Steven Kwan has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .364 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy