How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).

The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.

The Astros rank 23rd in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Tigers' .226 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Tigers have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 72 (3.1 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and 21st in RBI.

Alex Bregman has collected 16 runs batted in to lead his team.

Bregman ranks 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

Meadows' home run total places him 264th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.

Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .250 with two homers.

Baez is currently 96th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.

Robbie Grossman has 19 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros - Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.