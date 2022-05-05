How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).
- The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.
- The Astros rank 23rd in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers' .226 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Tigers have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 72 (3.1 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has collected 16 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Bregman ranks 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- Meadows' home run total places him 264th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .250 with two homers.
- Baez is currently 96th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.
- Robbie Grossman has 19 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.
Astros and Tigers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Away
5/1/2022
Dodgers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
5
2022
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
