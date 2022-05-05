How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).
  • The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers' .226 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Tigers have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 72 (3.1 per game).
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 16 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Bregman ranks 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Meadows' home run total places him 264th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .250 with two homers.
  • Baez is currently 96th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.
  • Robbie Grossman has 19 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
MLB

