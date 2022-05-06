How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

May 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a game-tying home run during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the second of a four-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (99 total runs).

The Astros' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 74 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.

Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to lead his team.

Bregman is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.

Meadows ranks 275th in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Candelario has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Candelario is 102nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 169th in RBI.

Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in (11) this season. He has a .233 batting average and a .400 slugging percentage.

Robbie Grossman has 20 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home

