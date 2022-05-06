How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the second of a four-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (99 total runs).
- The Astros' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 74 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.
- Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Bregman is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.
- Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.
- Meadows ranks 275th in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Candelario has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .333 on the year.
- Candelario is 102nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 169th in RBI.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in (11) this season. He has a .233 batting average and a .400 slugging percentage.
- Robbie Grossman has 20 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.
Astros and Tigers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Away
5/1/2022
Dodgers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
