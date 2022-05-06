How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a game-tying home run during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the second of a four-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (99 total runs).
  • The Astros' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 74 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Bregman is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.
  • Meadows ranks 275th in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Candelario has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .333 on the year.
  • Candelario is 102nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 169th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in (11) this season. He has a .233 batting average and a .400 slugging percentage.
  • Robbie Grossman has 20 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

