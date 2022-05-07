How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Austin Meadows and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Astros are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (102 total).

The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 76 runs (just three per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has launched a team-high eight home runs.

Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Alex Bregman has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 16 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Bregman is 35th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .233.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows is batting .284 with 11 RBI, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Meadows is 278th in home runs and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jeimer Candelario has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .253. He's slugging .318 on the year.

Overall, Candelario is 104th in home runs and 151st in RBI this season.

Javier Baez leads Detroit in RBI with 11 while batting .234 with two home runs.

Robbie Grossman is batting .270 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home 5/11/2022 Athletics - Home

Regional restrictions apply.