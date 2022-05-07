How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Austin Meadows and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (102 total).
  • The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 76 runs (just three per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has launched a team-high eight home runs.
  • Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 16 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Bregman is 35th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .233.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows is batting .284 with 11 RBI, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Meadows is 278th in home runs and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jeimer Candelario has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .253. He's slugging .318 on the year.
  • Overall, Candelario is 104th in home runs and 151st in RBI this season.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in RBI with 11 while batting .234 with two home runs.
  • Robbie Grossman is batting .270 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

