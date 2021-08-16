How to Watch Astros at Royals

The Astros will look to continue their big push toward the postseason with a four-game series against the Royals starting Monday night.

With the 2021 MLB postseason race heating up, the Houston Astros are still very much a contender in the American League. Houston is now set to begin a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals, who are nowhere near the postseason race at this stage of the season.

Heading into this series, the Astros are currently 70-47 and are 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the AL West division. Coming through with a series win or sweep of the Royals would be big for Houston to keep its lead or possibly extend it at the top of the division.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

For the Royals, there isn't much left to play for this season outside of pride and young player development. Despite that, they are going to try to spoil things for the Astros.

In game one of the series, the Astros are scheduled to start Jake Odorizzi. He has compiled a 5-6 record to go along with a 4.59 ERA. Odorizzi has struggled with consistency issues this season, but Houston's offense gives the team a fighting chance anytime it takes the field.

The Royals will start Carlos Hernandez. He is 3-1 this season with a 4.11 ERA. The pitching matchup is fairly even, which could make for an entertaining game.

Make sure to tune in to watch the Astros look to continue their run at a postseason berth. The Royals aren't going to go down without a fight. It should be an interesting series.

