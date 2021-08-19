How to Watch Astros at Royals

August 19, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros will look to continue their postseason push with a matchup on Thursday against the Royals.
Author:

Coming into Thursday's series finale between the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals, there is a sense of urgency brewing for Houston. After coming into the series as overwhelming favorites, the Astros have lost three straight games on the road at Kauffman Stadium. It has been a surprising series, to say the very least.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:10pm ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream the Astros at Royals game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of the series finale, the Astros currently hold a 70-50 record and are just 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Another loss to the Astros would give the A's a chance to close that gap even further.

On the other side of the diamond, the Royals are just 52-67 and their postseason dreams have been practically dead for quite some time. They are playing for pride right now and they are certainly earning some respect. Houston came in expecting an easy series and the Royals are making them pay for it.

In Wednesday's 3-2 Royals win, Kansas City was led by Hunter Dozier, who hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Astros' two runs came on a two-RBI single by catcher Jason Castro in the top of the seventh inning.

Houston will be starting Luis Garcia (9-6 record, 3.30 ERA) in this matchup with the Royals. For Kansas City, Mike Minor (8-11 record, 5.35 ERA) will take the mound. The pitching matchup favors the Astros, but this entire series it has, and it hasn't mattered much.

Make sure to tune into this game to see if the Astros can turn things around and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Royals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

