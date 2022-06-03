How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals third base coach Keoni De Renne (77) after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mlb Kansas City Royals At Diamondbacks

Jose Urquidy will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

The Astros have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (206 total runs).

The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 182 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).

Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he is 17th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .221.

Bregman ranks 61st in home runs and 31st in RBI so far this season.

Kyle Tucker has six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .239.

Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.337) this season.

Benintendi's home run total puts him 229th in MLB, and he is 103rd in RBI.

Whit Merrifield leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 24 while batting .207 with three homers.

Merrifield is currently 175th in homers and 67th in RBI in the big leagues.

Hunter Dozier has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with six and runs batted in with 24.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Twins W 7-3 Away 5/29/2022 Twins L 7-3 Away 5/30/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Away 5/31/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Away 6/1/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/3/2022 Astros - Home 6/4/2022 Astros - Home 6/5/2022 Astros - Home 6/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home

