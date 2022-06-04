Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (216 total).
- The Astros rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 185 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .281, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 33.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI.
- Bregman is batting .221 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Bregman ranks 64th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .238 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .273 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.335) this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Benintendi ranks 234th in home runs and 111th in RBI.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .214 with an OBP of .251 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
- Overall, Merrifield ranks 181st in home runs and 71st in RBI this year.
- Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (seven) and runs batted in (27) this season.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .273 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
W 10-3
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Twins
L 7-3
Away
5/30/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Away
5/31/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Away
6/1/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/3/2022
Astros
L 10-3
Home
6/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/9/2022
Orioles
-
Home
(Try Now)