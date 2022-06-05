How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.

The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (216 total).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 191 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (15), runs batted in (33) and has posted a team-best batting average of .284.

Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks fourth in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .222.

Bregman is 65th in homers and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .240.

Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .328 batting average.

Benintendi is 236th in home runs and 113th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Whit Merrifield is batting .219 with an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Merrifield is 185th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 75th in RBI.

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Hunter Dozier has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Away 5/31/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Away 6/1/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/3/2022 Astros L 10-3 Home 6/4/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 6/5/2022 Astros - Home 6/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/9/2022 Orioles - Home 6/10/2022 Orioles - Home

