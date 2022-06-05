How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (216 total).
- The Astros are 18th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 191 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (15), runs batted in (33) and has posted a team-best batting average of .284.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks fourth in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .222.
- Bregman is 65th in homers and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .240.
- Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .328 batting average.
- Benintendi is 236th in home runs and 113th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .219 with an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
- Merrifield is 185th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 75th in RBI.
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 28.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .443 on the year.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
W 10-3
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Away
5/31/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Away
6/1/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/3/2022
Astros
L 10-3
Home
6/4/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
6/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/9/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
