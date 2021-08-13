How to Watch Astros at Angels

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros look to continue their postseason push with a big matchup against the Angels on Friday night.
Author:

With the 2021 MLB season heating up as the postseason draws closer, the Houston Astros are currently 1.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the American League West division. As for the Los Angeles Angels, they are 58-58 and are 7.5 games back of the Wild Card race in the American League.

Heading into tonight's key matchup between the Astros and Angels, both teams need to come up with a win. The Astros need to keep pace at the top of the division, and the Angels desperately need to string some wins together if they want to make a run at a Wild Card spot.

Tonight's matchup marks the first game of a three-game series between these two teams.

In the first game of the series, the Astros will send out Zack Greinke as their starting pitcher. Greinke has compiled a 10-3 record this season to go along with a 3.69 ERA. He gives the Astros a strong chance to win a game every time he takes the mound.

On the other side of the mound, the Angels will be starting Patrick Sandoval. He is 3-5 so far this year to go along with a 3.39 ERA. His record may not look great, but he is a much better pitcher than those stats indicate.

This is going to be a fun game to watch between two teams who desperately need to pick up wins.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

You can stream the Astros at Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune into this game. A divisional matchup between two teams both trying to get wins as they chase a spot in the postseason is must-watch material.

Regional restrictions may apply.

