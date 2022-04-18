Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Luis Garcia will start for Houston, aiming to shut down Jared Walsh and company.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .209 batting average.

The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.4 per game.

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .290 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Angels have scored 44 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.

Bregman is 20th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeremy Pena's .345 batting average leads his team.

Pena ranks 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI so far this season.

Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .273.

Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best two home runs.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani is batting .225 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.

Ohtani's home run total places him seventh in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.

Mike Trout has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .406. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Trout is 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Walsh leads Los Angeles with a .370 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in six runs.

Brandon Marsh has four hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 4/14/2022 Rangers - Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros - Away 4/19/2022 Astros - Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.