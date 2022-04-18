Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Luis Garcia will start for Houston, aiming to shut down Jared Walsh and company.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .209 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.4 per game.
  • The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .290 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored 44 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
  • Bregman is 20th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeremy Pena's .345 batting average leads his team.
  • Pena ranks 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI so far this season.
  • Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .273.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best two home runs.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .225 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
  • Ohtani's home run total places him seventh in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Mike Trout has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .406. He's slugging .500 on the year.
  • Trout is 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Walsh leads Los Angeles with a .370 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in six runs.
  • Brandon Marsh has four hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

4/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-6

Away

4/16/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

4/17/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

4/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/20/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/22/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Golden Knights

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Kraken

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) and Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) defend in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) makes a three point basket over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy