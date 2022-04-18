Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Luis Garcia will start for Houston, aiming to shut down Jared Walsh and company.
Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .209 batting average.
- The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.4 per game.
- The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .290 on-base percentage.
- The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- The Angels have scored 44 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
- Bregman is 20th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeremy Pena's .345 batting average leads his team.
- Pena ranks 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI so far this season.
- Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .273.
- Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best two home runs.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .225 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
- Ohtani's home run total places him seventh in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
- Mike Trout has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .406. He's slugging .500 on the year.
- Trout is 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Walsh leads Los Angeles with a .370 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in six runs.
- Brandon Marsh has four hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
Astros and Angels Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
L 7-2
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
4/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rangers
W 9-6
Away
4/16/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
4/17/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
4/18/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/19/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/20/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/22/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
