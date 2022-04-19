How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Patrick Sandoval will start for Los Angeles, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.
Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Astros are 22nd in MLB with a .216 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (39 total runs).
- The Astros are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 47 total runs this season.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman has driven in a team-best seven runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Bregman is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez has shown his power as he paces his team with three home runs.
- Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .344.
- Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .289.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .233 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
- In all of MLB, Ohtani is seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Mike Trout is batting .269 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Trout ranks 66th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Brandon Marsh has five hits this season and a slash line of .227/.333/.455.
- Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles in batting average (.323) this season.
Astros and Angels Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
L 7-2
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rangers
W 9-6
Away
4/16/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
4/17/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
4/18/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Away
4/19/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/20/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/22/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)