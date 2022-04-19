How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Patrick Sandoval will start for Los Angeles, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 22nd in MLB with a .216 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (39 total runs).
  • The Astros are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 47 total runs this season.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has driven in a team-best seven runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Bregman is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez has shown his power as he paces his team with three home runs.
  • Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .344.
  • Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .289.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .233 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Ohtani is seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Mike Trout is batting .269 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Trout ranks 66th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Brandon Marsh has five hits this season and a slash line of .227/.333/.455.
  • Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles in batting average (.323) this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-6

Away

4/16/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

4/17/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

4/18/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Away

4/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/20/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/22/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

