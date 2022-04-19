How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Patrick Sandoval will start for Los Angeles, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros are 22nd in MLB with a .216 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (39 total runs).

The Astros are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Angels have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 47 total runs this season.

The Angels have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has driven in a team-best seven runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Bregman is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has shown his power as he paces his team with three home runs.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .344.

Michael Brantley has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .289.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani is batting .233 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.

In all of MLB, Ohtani is seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Mike Trout is batting .269 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Trout ranks 66th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Brandon Marsh has five hits this season and a slash line of .227/.333/.455.

Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles in batting average (.323) this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Rangers - Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros L 8-3 Away 4/19/2022 Astros - Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home 4/25/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.