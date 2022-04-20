How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts to second baseman Jack Mayfield (9) scoring against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani will try to shut down Kyle Tucker and company when the Los Angeles Angels play the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels rank fourth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (54 total runs).

The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 23rd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.

The Astros have scored 41 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani has swatted a team-high three long balls.

Including all MLB batters, Ohtani is 111th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with eight runs batted in.

Mike Trout is batting .269 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jack Mayfield has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .360.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight and has a batting average of .263.

In all of MLB, Bregman ranks 26th in homers and 18th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena's batting average of .333 leads all Houston hitters this season.

Pena ranks 26th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 97th in RBI.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with three. He's driven in six runs and is slugging .682.

Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros L 8-3 Away 4/19/2022 Astros W 7-2 Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home 4/25/2022 Guardians - Home 4/26/2022 Guardians - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away

