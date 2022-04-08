How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Oct 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Opening Day at Angel Stadium at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez the starting pitchers.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels had the 10th-best batting average in the league (.245).

Last season the Angels had the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (723 total runs).

Last year the Angels ranked 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

No team had a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Astros posted last season.

The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.

The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani slugged 46 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .257.

Jared Walsh posted a .277 average with 98 RBI.

David Fletcher finished with a .262 average, two home runs and 47 RBI last season.

Matt Duffy collected 83 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .381 SLG.

Astros Impact Players

Jose Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.

Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.

Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Astros - Home 4/8/2022 Astros - Home 4/9/2022 Astros - Home 4/10/2022 Astros - Home 4/11/2022 Marlins - Home 4/12/2022 Marlins - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Angels - Away 4/8/2022 Angels - Away 4/9/2022 Angels - Away 4/10/2022 Angels - Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

