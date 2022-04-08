How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Opening Day at Angel Stadium at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez the starting pitchers.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Angels had the 10th-best batting average in the league (.245).
  • Last season the Angels had the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (723 total runs).
  • Last year the Angels ranked 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • No team had a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Astros posted last season.
  • The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.
  • The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani slugged 46 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .257.
  • Jared Walsh posted a .277 average with 98 RBI.
  • David Fletcher finished with a .262 average, two home runs and 47 RBI last season.
  • Matt Duffy collected 83 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .381 SLG.

Astros Impact Players

  • Jose Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
  • Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
  • Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/8/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
