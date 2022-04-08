How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Opening Day at Angel Stadium at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez the starting pitchers.
Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Angels had the 10th-best batting average in the league (.245).
- Last season the Angels had the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (723 total runs).
- Last year the Angels ranked 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
- No team had a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Astros posted last season.
- The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.
- The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani slugged 46 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .257.
- Jared Walsh posted a .277 average with 98 RBI.
- David Fletcher finished with a .262 average, two home runs and 47 RBI last season.
- Matt Duffy collected 83 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .381 SLG.
Astros Impact Players
- Jose Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
- Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
- Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.
Angels and Astros Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/12/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/8/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)