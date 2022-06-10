How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and Jorge Soler will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 22nd in the league with a .234 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 234, 4.1 per game.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 246 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .299, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Tucker has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks while batting .261.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Tucker is 28th in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .255.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 28th in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .472.
  • Soler is 16th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 50th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .319 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .235 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

L 5-1

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away



How To Watch

June
10
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

