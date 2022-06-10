How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and Jorge Soler will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros are 22nd in the league with a .234 batting average.

The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 234, 4.1 per game.

The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 246 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .299, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 38.

Including all batters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in homers and 13th in RBI.

Tucker has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks while batting .261.

Including all MLB hitters, Tucker is 28th in homers and 20th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .255.

Among all batters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 28th in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .472.

Soler is 16th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 50th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper's batting average of .319 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .235 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Giants L 5-1 Home 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away

