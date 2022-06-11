How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and Kyle Tucker will hit the field when the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Astros have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (238 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 253 (4.5 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .307.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Tucker is batting .261 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Tucker ranks 26th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .219.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .272 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Chisholm's home run total puts him 16th in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Soler is slugging .462 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 29 runs.
  • Soler ranks 16th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .315 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Giants

L 5-1

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18347686
Pickleball

PPA Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy