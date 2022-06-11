How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and Kyle Tucker will hit the field when the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Astros have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (238 total runs).

The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 253 (4.5 per game).

The Marlins have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .307.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Tucker is batting .261 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Tucker ranks 26th in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .219.

Jose Altuve is batting .272 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.

Chisholm's home run total puts him 16th in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.

Soler is slugging .462 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 29 runs.

Soler ranks 16th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .315 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 27 runs.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Giants L 5-1 Home 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away

