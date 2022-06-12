How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (239 total runs).

The Astros rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Marlins' .245 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 258 (4.5 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .302, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 39.

Including all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in homers and 13th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .261 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.

Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm ranks 20th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .455.

Soler is currently 20th in homers and 61st in RBI in the big leagues.

Jesus Aguilar has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.421.

Jesus Sanchez has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins L 5-1 Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros - Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away

