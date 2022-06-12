How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (239 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Marlins' .245 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 258 (4.5 per game).
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .302, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 39.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .261 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .220 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm ranks 20th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .455.
  • Soler is currently 20th in homers and 61st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.421.
  • Jesus Sanchez has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Astros and Marlins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

