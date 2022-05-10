How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Justin Verlander on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.
Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Astros are 26th in the league with a .217 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (110 total runs).
- The Astros' .297 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.
- The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Twins rank 14th in the league with 117 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 17 runs batted in.
- Of all MLB hitters, Bregman is 96th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Yordan Alvarez has collected a team-best eight home runs.
- Alvarez is third in home runs and 46th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .242 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 17 runs batted in.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton is batting .278 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 17 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Buxton is first in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Kepler has 22 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
- Kepler ranks 31st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 85th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .235 batting average and a .382 slugging percentage.
- Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with a batting average of .255. He's also hit two home runs with 11 RBI.
Astros and Twins Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
-
Home
