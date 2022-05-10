How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Justin Verlander on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Astros are 26th in the league with a .217 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (110 total runs).

The Astros' .297 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Twins rank 14th in the league with 117 total runs scored this season.

The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 17 runs batted in.

Of all MLB hitters, Bregman is 96th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Yordan Alvarez has collected a team-best eight home runs.

Alvarez is third in home runs and 46th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .242 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 17 runs batted in.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton is batting .278 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 17 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Buxton is first in homers and 27th in RBI.

Kepler has 22 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Kepler ranks 31st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 85th in RBI.

Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .235 batting average and a .382 slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with a batting average of .255. He's also hit two home runs with 11 RBI.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Home 5/8/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home 5/14/2022 Guardians - Home 5/15/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.