How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 27th in the league with a .217 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 115, 3.8 per game.
  • The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored 117 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Twins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has plated a team-best 19 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs rank him 32nd, and his RBI tally places him 21st.
  • Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-best eight home runs.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks fifth in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Kyle Tucker has three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.

Twins Impact Players

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 17.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Buxton is first in home runs and 35th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .426 on the year.
  • Kepler is currently 32nd in home runs and 93rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .231 batting average and a .375 slugging percentage.
  • Gio Urshela is batting .235 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

W 4-3

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/16/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
