How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.
Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 27th in the league with a .217 batting average.
- The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 115, 3.8 per game.
- The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Twins have scored 117 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Twins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Bregman has plated a team-best 19 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs rank him 32nd, and his RBI tally places him 21st.
- Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-best eight home runs.
- Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks fifth in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Kyle Tucker has three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.
Twins Impact Players
- Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 17.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Buxton is first in home runs and 35th in RBI.
- Max Kepler has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .426 on the year.
- Kepler is currently 32nd in home runs and 93rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .231 batting average and a .375 slugging percentage.
- Gio Urshela is batting .235 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.
Astros and Twins Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/16/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)