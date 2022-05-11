How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Astros rank 27th in the league with a .217 batting average.

The Astros rank 18th in runs scored with 115, 3.8 per game.

The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored 117 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has plated a team-best 19 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs rank him 32nd, and his RBI tally places him 21st.

Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-best eight home runs.

Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks fifth in homers and 44th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Kyle Tucker has three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.

Twins Impact Players

Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 17.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Buxton is first in home runs and 35th in RBI.

Max Kepler has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Kepler is currently 32nd in home runs and 93rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .231 batting average and a .375 slugging percentage.

Gio Urshela is batting .235 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Home 5/8/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 5/10/2022 Astros L 5-0 Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home 5/14/2022 Guardians - Home 5/15/2022 Guardians - Home 5/16/2022 Athletics - Away

