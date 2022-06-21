How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Trevor Williams at the rubber for the New York Mets in the first game of a two-game series, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (281 total).

The Astros are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Mets have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 348 runs the Mets have this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has put up a team-high batting average of .311.

Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is sixth in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Tucker has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .260.

Including all major league hitters, Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Michael Brantley is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .277 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 64 RBI.

Alonso's home run total places him third in the big leagues, and he ranks first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 64 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Jeff McNeil's batting average of .327 leads all New York hitters this season.

Starling Marte is batting .277 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 6/17/2022 Marlins W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/19/2022 Marlins L 6-2 Home 6/20/2022 Marlins W 6-0 Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away 6/22/2022 Astros - Away 6/24/2022 Marlins - Away 6/25/2022 Marlins - Away 6/26/2022 Marlins - Away 6/28/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.