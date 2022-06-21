How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Trevor Williams at the rubber for the New York Mets in the first game of a two-game series, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (281 total).
  • The Astros are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
  • No team has scored more than the 348 runs the Mets have this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has put up a team-high batting average of .311.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is sixth in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Tucker has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .260.
  • Including all major league hitters, Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • Michael Brantley is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .277 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 64 RBI.
  • Alonso's home run total places him third in the big leagues, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 64 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil's batting average of .327 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte is batting .277 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

W 6-0

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

New York Mets at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

