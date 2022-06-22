How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will look to Kyle Tucker for continued success at the plate when they take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (289 total).
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Mets lead MLB with 350 runs scored this season.
  • The Mets get on base at a .333 clip, best in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (19), runs batted in (49) and has posted a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Alvarez is fourth in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Tucker is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .224 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Michael Brantley has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .295.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 65.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home run total is third and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Lindor has 64 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Lindor is 42nd in homers and fourth in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Jeff McNeil's batting average of .327 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

W 6-0

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

L 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

June
22
2022

New York Mets at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
