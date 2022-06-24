Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) as he hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will look to Anthony Rizzo for continued success at the plate when they square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (360 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Astros have scored 300 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .304, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 27 and runs batted in with 53.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Judge is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Rizzo is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in home runs in the majors and ninth in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .257.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez is batting .317 with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
  • Alvarez ranks second in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tucker has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .355. He's slugging .484 on the year.
  • Tucker ranks 27th in homers and 14th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
  • Michael Brantley has 68 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-9

Away

6/20/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

6/21/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
