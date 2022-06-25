How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will take the field against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 16th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Yankees have the most productive offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (361 total runs).
  • The Yankees are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 303 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 27 home runs and 53 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .299.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Rizzo is sixth in homers in baseball and ninth in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
  • Torres is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with 22, runs batted in with 54 and his batting average of .317 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alvarez is second in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Tucker has 60 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .493 this season.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Alex Bregman is slashing .235/.355/.412 this season for the Astros.
  • Michael Brantley has 68 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

6/21/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
