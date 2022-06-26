How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will square off against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (361 total, five per game).
  • The Yankees rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Astros rank 16th in the league with 306 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (27), runs batted in (53) and has a team-best batting average of .295.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Judge is 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and ninth in RBI.
  • LeMahieu is batting .264 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez is batting .312 with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Alvarez is second in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .489 on the year.
  • Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Jose Altuve has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .525 on the year.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
