How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will square off against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (361 total, five per game).

The Yankees rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Astros rank 16th in the league with 306 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (27), runs batted in (53) and has a team-best batting average of .295.

Including all MLB hitters, Judge is 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and ninth in RBI.

LeMahieu is batting .264 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez is batting .312 with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Alvarez is second in homers and fifth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .489 on the year.

Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Alex Bregman has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Jose Altuve has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .525 on the year.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros - Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home

