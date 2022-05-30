How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see Paul Blackburn on the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 4:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 19th in runs scored with 193, 4.0 per game.
- The Astros are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
- The Athletics have scored 173 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .280.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has collected a team-high 12 home runs.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .235 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Bregman is 53rd in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
- Michael Brantley is hitting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .207 this season with a team-high five home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy ranks 77th in home runs and 71st in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .231 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Andrus is currently 163rd in homers and 253rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .209.
- Tony Kemp has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .282 on the year.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
L 6-0
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
L 8-5
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
L 11-4
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
