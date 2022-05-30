How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see Paul Blackburn on the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Astros rank 19th in runs scored with 193, 4.0 per game.

The Astros are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Athletics have scored 173 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .280.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has collected a team-high 12 home runs.

Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .235 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Bregman is 53rd in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.

Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Michael Brantley is hitting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .207 this season with a team-high five home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy ranks 77th in home runs and 71st in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is batting .231 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Andrus is currently 163rd in homers and 253rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .209.

Tony Kemp has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .282 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.