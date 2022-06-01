How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring four runs per game (198 total runs).
- The Astros rank 19th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 174 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .278.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has swatted a team-high 14 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Bregman ranks 58th in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
- Kyle Tucker has sent home a team-best 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .286.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with five while driving in 22 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally is 79th.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.
- Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 81st in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.347.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .237.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
L 6-0
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
L 8-5
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
L 11-4
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Home
5/30/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Home
5/31/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
How To Watch
May
31
2022
Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)