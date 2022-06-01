How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring four runs per game (198 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 19th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 174 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .278.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has swatted a team-high 14 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 58th in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Kyle Tucker has sent home a team-best 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .286.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with five while driving in 22 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally is 79th.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 81st in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.347.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .237.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
