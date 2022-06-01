How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws the ball in a run down during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (201 total).
  • The Astros rank 19th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.
  • The Athletics have scored 175 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has a team-best 14 home runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.
  • Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .226.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 58th in homers and 30th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Altuve is hitting .279 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with 36 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .364.
  • Andrus ranks 168th in home runs and 258th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 22 runs and slugging .379.
  • Murphy ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Brown leads the club in homers (five) and runs batted in (23) this season.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.244) this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

