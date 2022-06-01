How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

May 31, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws the ball in a run down during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros are 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (201 total).

The Astros rank 19th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.

The Athletics have scored 175 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best 14 home runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .226.

Of all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 58th in homers and 30th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Altuve is hitting .279 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with 36 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Andrus ranks 168th in home runs and 258th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 22 runs and slugging .379.

Murphy ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Brown leads the club in homers (five) and runs batted in (23) this season.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.244) this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Astros L 5-1 Home 5/31/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Braves - Away 6/8/2022 Braves - Away

