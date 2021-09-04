How to Watch Astros at Padres

How to Watch Houston Astros at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
As the Padres battle for an NL wild card berth, they take on the AL West-leading Astros.
The Astros are 5.5 games ahead of the Athletics for the AL West division lead. The Padres just half of a game back of the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the second NL wild card. A win Saturday would help either solidify postseason position.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
You can stream the Astros at Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In Friday's game, the Astros took home a 6-3 win. Houston was led by star shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit his 21st home run of the year.
In today's matchup, the Padres will start Joe Musgrove (9-8, 2.85 ERA) on the mound. The Astros will give the starting nod to Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.91 ERA).
Regional restrictions may apply.
