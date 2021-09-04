How to Watch Astros at Padres

As the Padres battle for an NL wild card berth, they take on the AL West-leading Astros.

The Astros are 5.5 games ahead of the Athletics for the AL West division lead. The Padres just half of a game back of the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the second NL wild card. A win Saturday would help either solidify postseason position.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

In Friday's game, the Astros took home a 6-3 win. Houston was led by star shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit his 21st home run of the year.

In today's matchup, the Padres will start Joe Musgrove (9-8, 2.85 ERA) on the mound. The Astros will give the starting nod to Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.91 ERA).

