How to Watch Astros at Padres

September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Astros at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres look to make it two in a row against the Astros as they try and catch the Reds for the last playoff spot in the NL
Author:

The San Diego Padres' dreams of winning the NL West are all but dead, but they are just a half-game back of the Reds for the last wild card. It isn't going to be easy for the Padres to grab that last wild card as 19 of their last 25 games are against the Giants and Dodgers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Astros at Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros are in much better position in the AL. They currently lead the AL West by 5.5 games over the A's and Mariners, but are battling the Chicago White Sox for the second-best record in the AL and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Astros and Padres have split the first two games of the series and are looking to end the week on a high note. The Astros will go with Luis Garcia on the mound for the rubber match. Houston has won his last five starts.

The Padres will turn to Chris Paddack to guide them to another win and hopefully overtake the Reds in the standings. San Diego has won his last four starts after losing the previous three.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dallas Wings
WNBA

How to Watch Dream vs. Wings

Grambling State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Grambling State at Tennessee State

OL Reign Houston Dash
Soccer

How to Watch Houston Dash at Orlando Pride

San Diego Padres
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Padres

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch UNLV at California

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Aces vs. Sky

Jackson State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Jackson State at Florida A&M

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Armenia

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy