How to Watch Astros at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to make it two in a row against the Astros as they try and catch the Reds for the last playoff spot in the NL

The San Diego Padres' dreams of winning the NL West are all but dead, but they are just a half-game back of the Reds for the last wild card. It isn't going to be easy for the Padres to grab that last wild card as 19 of their last 25 games are against the Giants and Dodgers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Astros at Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros are in much better position in the AL. They currently lead the AL West by 5.5 games over the A's and Mariners, but are battling the Chicago White Sox for the second-best record in the AL and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Astros and Padres have split the first two games of the series and are looking to end the week on a high note. The Astros will go with Luis Garcia on the mound for the rubber match. Houston has won his last five starts.

The Padres will turn to Chris Paddack to guide them to another win and hopefully overtake the Reds in the standings. San Diego has won his last four starts after losing the previous three.

