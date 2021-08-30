How to Watch Astros at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, but they have a golden opportunity to make up some ground when they start a three-game series against the Astros. The Mariners are 7.5 games back of the Astros in the AL West, but are just 4.5 games back of the Red Sox for the last playoff spot. They do have to jump the Oakland A's also, but they still have a shot.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mariners squandered some chances this weekend as they lost three of four to the Kansas City Royals. They were games that might come back to haunt the Mariners as the Royals are a team they should beat.

The Astros are coming off a 13-2 loss against the Rangers on Sunday. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by Houston and allowed both the A's and Mariners to gain a game as both won.

The Astros have played good baseball lately in building their lead in the AL West, but they can't let their guard down as they travel up to Seattle. The Mariners are hungry to gain some ground and should be playing with a lot of motivation. Houston, though, can effectively put the Mariners away in the division if they can get a sweep.

Luis Garcia takes the mound for the Astros looking for his fourth straight win. Houston has won his last four starts and would like to see that streak continue. The Mariners hope Chris Flexen can lead them to the win in the first game of the series. Seattle has won four of his last five starts and desperately need that trend to continue.

Regional restrictions may apply.