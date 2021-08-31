How to Watch Astros at Mariners

The Astros looks to make it two in a row against the Mariners after their come-from-behind win Monday.

The Mariners blew a late lead and a chance to make up ground in the playoff race Monday against the Astros. Seattle led 3-2 heading into the top of the eighth inning but gave up two runs in the frame and lost the game 4-3.

The home team will have another shot at the Astros on Tuesday night, and they will aim to avenge their late loss.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Seattle trails the division-leading Astros by 8.5 games in the AL West and also trails the second-place Athletics by 2.5.

Seattle will start pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in the second game of the series. The Mariners have lost his last two starts, including an outing against the Astros in which Kikuchi gave up seven runs in just 2.2 innings.

The Astros send Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound. McCullers Jr. is 10-4 on the year but has lost in two of his last three starts.

