September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros looks to make it two in a row against the Mariners after their come-from-behind win Monday.
Author:

The Mariners blew a late lead and a chance to make up ground in the playoff race Monday against the Astros. Seattle led 3-2 heading into the top of the eighth inning but gave up two runs in the frame and lost the game 4-3.

The home team will have another shot at the Astros on Tuesday night, and they will aim to avenge their late loss.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle trails the division-leading Astros by 8.5 games in the AL West and also trails the second-place Athletics by 2.5.

Seattle will start pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in the second game of the series. The Mariners have lost his last two starts, including an outing against the Astros in which Kikuchi gave up seven runs in just 2.2 innings.

The Astros send Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound. McCullers Jr. is 10-4 on the year but has lost in two of his last three starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Mercury

Milwaukee Brewers Brandon Woodruff
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at White Sox

Florida Gators Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch Florida at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball

Brianna Decker USA Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Finals, Canada vs. United States

Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 2

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy