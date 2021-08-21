How to Watch Astros vs. Mariners

The Houston Astros have had a stronghold on the AL West for most of the 2021 MLB season. However, that lead has waned in recent weeks as the Astros' bats have gone cold, and another division rival has hit a groove.

That division rival is the Seattle Mariners, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Although the Oakland A's sit between Houston and Seattle in the standings, the M's hot streak is putting them within striking distance.

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 4:10pm ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

You can stream the Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a blowout win by the Astros Friday night in the first game of the series, their lead in the division sits at 6.5 games. Houston enters with a 72-50 record, while Seattle is 66-57 on the year.

Jake Odorizzi will get the start for Houston. The righty is 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA so far this year. He'll be opposed by Logan Gilbert from Seattle, who is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA.

Infielder Ty France has been on a tear for Seattle recently, and is a player to watch on Saturday. He's hitting .333 with two home runs over the last week, and is a career .667 hitter against Odorizzi.

Meanwhile, Houston outfielder Jake Meyers has continued to his while his teammates' have struggled at the plate. Meyers is hitting .364 in the last seven days, with a pair of home runs.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Regional restrictions may apply.