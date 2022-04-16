How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:42 PM ET. Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:42 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros are 20th in the league with a .220 batting average.
- The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 24, four per game.
- The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Mariners' .212 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 21 (3.5 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and seven runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .333.
- In all of MLB, Bregman ranks 11th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has put his power on display as he leads his team with two home runs.
- Tucker ranks 11th in home runs and 45th in RBI so far this season.
- Jose Siri is hitting .455 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Yordan Alvarez is batting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting average (.450) this season.
- Crawford's home run total puts him 150th in the majors, and he ranks 193rd in RBI.
- Mitch Haniger is batting .160 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
- Overall, Haniger is second in home runs and ninth in RBI this season.
- Ty France has collected six base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Tom Murphy has collected three hits this season and has an OBP of .571. He's slugging 1.000 on the year.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Angels
W 13-6
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Twins
L 10-4
Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:42
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)