How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:42 PM ET. Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 20th in the league with a .220 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 24, four per game.
  • The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
  • The Mariners' .212 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 21 (3.5 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and seven runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .333.
  • In all of MLB, Bregman ranks 11th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has put his power on display as he leads his team with two home runs.
  • Tucker ranks 11th in home runs and 45th in RBI so far this season.
  • Jose Siri is hitting .455 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Yordan Alvarez is batting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting average (.450) this season.
  • Crawford's home run total puts him 150th in the majors, and he ranks 193rd in RBI.
  • Mitch Haniger is batting .160 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
  • Overall, Haniger is second in home runs and ninth in RBI this season.
  • Ty France has collected six base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Tom Murphy has collected three hits this season and has an OBP of .571. He's slugging 1.000 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Angels

W 13-6

Away

4/9/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Twins

L 10-4

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:42
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

