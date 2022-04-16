How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:42 PM ET. Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Jose Altuve and company.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros are 20th in the league with a .220 batting average.

The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 24, four per game.

The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Mariners' .212 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 21 (3.5 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two home runs and seven runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .333.

In all of MLB, Bregman ranks 11th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has put his power on display as he leads his team with two home runs.

Tucker ranks 11th in home runs and 45th in RBI so far this season.

Jose Siri is hitting .455 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Mariners Impact Players

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting average (.450) this season.

Crawford's home run total puts him 150th in the majors, and he ranks 193rd in RBI.

Mitch Haniger is batting .160 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.

Overall, Haniger is second in home runs and ninth in RBI this season.

Ty France has collected six base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Tom Murphy has collected three hits this season and has an OBP of .571. He's slugging 1.000 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Angels W 13-6 Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners - Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Twins L 10-4 Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros - Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.