How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Chris Flexen will try to shut down Kyle Tucker and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros lead MLB with a .267 batting average.

Last season the Astros had the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (863 total runs).

Last year the Houston Astros led the league with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.

The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with two long balls and runs batted in, driving in seven.

Among all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs place him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 10th.

Jose Siri has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .429.

Tucker has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Jeremy Pena has two doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .269.

Mariners Impact Players

Mitch Haniger finished with a .253 average last season, with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.

Jesse Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.

Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.

Ty France hit .291 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .445.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home

