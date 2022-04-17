How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranked last in MLB.
- Last season the Mariners had the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (697 total runs).
- Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Astros led baseball with a .267 batting average.
- The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.
- The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.
Mariners Impact Players
- Jesse Winker finished last season with 24 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .305.
- Frazier posted a .305 average with five homers and 43 RBI.
- Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.
- J.P. Crawford collected 169 hits, posted an OBP of .338 and a .376 SLG.
Astros Impact Players
- Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.
- Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.
- Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
- Michael Brantley collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .362 and a .437 SLG.
Mariners and Astros Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
