How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .226 batting average ranked last in MLB.
  • Last season the Mariners had the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (697 total runs).
  • Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros led baseball with a .267 batting average.
  • The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.
  • The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Jesse Winker finished last season with 24 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .305.
  • Frazier posted a .305 average with five homers and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.
  • J.P. Crawford collected 169 hits, posted an OBP of .338 and a .376 SLG.

Astros Impact Players

  • Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.
  • Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.
  • Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.
  • Michael Brantley collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .362 and a .437 SLG.

Mariners and Astros Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

4/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

