How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Mariners vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Mariners' .226 batting average ranked last in MLB.

Last season the Mariners had the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (697 total runs).

Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Astros led baseball with a .267 batting average.

The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.

The Astros had the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball last year.

Mariners Impact Players

Jesse Winker finished last season with 24 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .305.

Frazier posted a .305 average with five homers and 43 RBI.

Ty France finished last season with 18 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .291.

J.P. Crawford collected 169 hits, posted an OBP of .338 and a .376 SLG.

Astros Impact Players

Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.

Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.

Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.

Michael Brantley collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .362 and a .437 SLG.

Mariners and Astros Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

