How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .214 batting average ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Astros have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (82 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 25th in the league with a .288 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 102 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has collected a team-high six home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez ranks sixth in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has three doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .230.
  • Bregman is 23rd in home runs in MLB and 28th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 15 runs batted in.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
  • France's home run total puts him 15th in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .372 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Crawford is 23rd in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .430 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

W 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

