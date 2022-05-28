How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).

The Astros' .308 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 178 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.

Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 27th.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .230.

Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI among major league batters this year.

Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in batting average (.331) and runs batted in (31) this season while also slugging six homers.

Among all hitters in the majors, France is 48th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Adam Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.

Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has 45 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.377/.441.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .451 this season, with a team-best nine homers while driving in 23 runs.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away

