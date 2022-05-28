How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).
  • The Astros' .308 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 178 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 27th.
  • Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .230.
  • Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in batting average (.331) and runs batted in (31) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France is 48th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.
  • Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has 45 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.377/.441.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .451 this season, with a team-best nine homers while driving in 23 runs.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

