How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Justin Verlander gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.
- The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (190 total).
- The Astros' .308 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 178 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 27th.
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .230.
- Bregman ranks 48th in home runs and 24th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is batting .288 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in batting average (.331) and runs batted in (31) this season while also slugging six homers.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France is 48th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .352 on the year.
- Frazier is currently 206th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has 45 hits this season and a slash line of .296/.377/.441.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .451 this season, with a team-best nine homers while driving in 23 runs.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)