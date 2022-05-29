How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Jose Urquidy, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (191 total).
- The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 home runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 74th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .231.
- Bregman is 50th in homers and 24th in RBI in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has a team-best 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is batting .285 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 32 while batting .341, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 11th.
- Adam Frazier has 46 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .348 this season.
- Overall, Frazier ranks 212th in home runs and 123rd in RBI this season.
- J.P. Crawford has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .305/.391/.455.
- Julio Rodriguez has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
