How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) waves as he crosses home after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Jose Urquidy, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (191 total).

The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 home runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 74th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .231.

Bregman is 50th in homers and 24th in RBI in the majors.

Kyle Tucker has a team-best 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is batting .285 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 32 while batting .341, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 11th.

Adam Frazier has 46 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Overall, Frazier ranks 212th in home runs and 123rd in RBI this season.

J.P. Crawford has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .305/.391/.455.

Julio Rodriguez has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.