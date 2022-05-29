How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (191 total).

The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 190 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is fifth in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Bregman is batting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Bregman ranks 50th in homers in MLB and 26th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .288.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 34 while batting .342, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, France is 43rd in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Frazier is currently 213th in home runs and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Guardians L 6-1 Home 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away

