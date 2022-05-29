How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.230).
- The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (191 total).
- The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 190 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
- In all of baseball, Alvarez is fifth in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Bregman is batting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Bregman ranks 50th in homers in MLB and 26th in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .288.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 34 while batting .342, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France is 43rd in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
- Frazier is currently 213th in home runs and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
L 6-1
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
L 6-0
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)