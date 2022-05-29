How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.230).
  • The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (191 total).
  • The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 190 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez is fifth in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Bregman is batting .239 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 50th in homers in MLB and 26th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .288.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 34 while batting .342, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France is 43rd in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
  • Frazier is currently 213th in home runs and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .276 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
