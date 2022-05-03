Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will look to Kyle Tucker for continued offensive production when they take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.216).

The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (85 total runs).

The Astros rank 24th in the league with a .288 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 15th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 102 total runs this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has hit a team-high seven home runs.

Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 31st in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Bregman is 24th in homers and 31st in RBI so far this season.

Tucker has racked up a team-high 15 runs batted in.

Jeremy Pena is batting .215 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .341.

Among all batters in the majors, France is 15th in home runs and second in RBI.

Crawford is batting .375 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.

Crawford is currently 24th in home runs and 76th in RBI in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.307/.315 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins W 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home

