How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 27th in the league with a .215 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (89 total runs).
  • The Astros are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .289.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.3 per game).
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .220 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Bregman is 28th in homers and 38th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 15 runs batted in.
  • Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .229.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .347.
  • France is 17th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Crawford is batting .357 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
  • Crawford ranks 28th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 79th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .240/.305/.312 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 17 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

W 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

