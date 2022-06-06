How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will attempt to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 223, 4.1 per game.

The Astros rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 222 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (16), runs batted in (34) and has posted a team-high batting average of .295.

In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Tucker ranks 34th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Alex Bregman is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .332 with 37 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

France's home run total places him 43rd in MLB, and he is 12th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .379. He's slugging .435 on the year.

Crawford is 105th in homers and 208th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .472 this season, with a team-high 11 home runs. He's also collected 32 RBI.

Adam Frazier has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .329 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home

