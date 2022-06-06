How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will attempt to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Astros rank 21st in runs scored with 223, 4.1 per game.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 222 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (16), runs batted in (34) and has posted a team-high batting average of .295.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 34th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .270 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .332 with 37 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
  • France's home run total places him 43rd in MLB, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .379. He's slugging .435 on the year.
  • Crawford is 105th in homers and 208th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .472 this season, with a team-high 11 home runs. He's also collected 32 RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .329 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


