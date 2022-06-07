How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Astros rank 19th in runs scored with 227, 4.1 per game.
  • The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 229 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .288.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Tucker is batting .259 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Tucker is 27th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 37 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally is 12th.
  • Crawford is batting .287 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Crawford is 108th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 197th in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is slashing .277/.332/.432 this season for the Mariners.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .238 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

