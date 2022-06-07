How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

The Astros rank 19th in runs scored with 227, 4.1 per game.

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 229 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .288.

Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 17th in RBI.

Tucker is batting .259 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Tucker is 27th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.

Alex Bregman is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 37 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally is 12th.

Crawford is batting .287 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Crawford is 108th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 197th in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is slashing .277/.332/.432 this season for the Mariners.

Adam Frazier is batting .238 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/13/2022 Twins - Home

