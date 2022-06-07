How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The Astros rank 19th in runs scored with 227, 4.1 per game.
- The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 229 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .288.
- Alvarez's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 17th in RBI.
- Tucker is batting .259 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Tucker is 27th in home runs and 20th in RBI so far this year.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .280.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 37 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally is 12th.
- Crawford is batting .287 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Crawford is 108th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 197th in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez is slashing .277/.332/.432 this season for the Mariners.
- Adam Frazier is batting .238 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
W 10-3
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
L 7-4
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/12/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
W 7-4
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
