How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (231 total).
  • The Astros' .312 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
  • The Mariners rank 18th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 230 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 17 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .289.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 16th.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .219 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (37) this season while also slugging eight homers.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total is 46th and his RBI tally is 13th.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .381. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Crawford is currently 113th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .245/.317/.338 this season for the Mariners.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 57 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

L 7-4

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

L 4-1

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
