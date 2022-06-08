How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

6:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Astros are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (231 total).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.

The Mariners rank 18th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 230 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 17 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .289.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 16th.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .219 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .280.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (37) this season while also slugging eight homers.

Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total is 46th and his RBI tally is 13th.

J.P. Crawford has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .381. He's slugging .438 on the year.

Crawford is currently 113th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is slashing .245/.317/.338 this season for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez has 57 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mariners L 7-4 Home 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home 6/12/2022 Marlins - Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 6/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/7/2022 Astros L 4-1 Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/13/2022 Twins - Home 6/14/2022 Twins - Home

